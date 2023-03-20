Lewis went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored in Sunday's spring game against Kansas City.
Lewis, who was delayed from playing Cactus League games while working to strengthen his legs, ran well while scoring from second base on a double to left field. "It was pretty much a full stride. He looked good. He looks like he's feeling good," manager Torey Lovullo told Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. Lewis is in the mix for a final bench spot with Pavin Smith considered his most likely competitor.
