Lewis (leg) will make his spring training debut Sunday against Cleveland, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.
Lewis will serve as the D-backs' designated hitter for his first few appearances before eventually working his way back into the outfield. Lewis slashed just .143/.226/.304 over 64 major-league plate appearances last season while battling injuries for most of the year.
