Lewis appears to have secured a spot on Arizona's Opening Day roster after Pavin Smith was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Sunday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Lewis put his best foot forward during spring training with three home runs and a .480/.581/.960 slash line in 31 appearances, which seems to have earn him a roster spot. The 27-year-old seems unlikely to have an everyday spot in the lineup but could see regular action against left-handed pitchers.