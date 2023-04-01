Lewis hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning off Alex Vesia to account for all of Arizona's offense in a 2-1 win over the Dodgers on Friday.

The 27-year-old was on the bench to begin the game with Dustin May on the mound for Los Angeles, but Lewis delivered in a big way when he got a chance to pinch hit, erasing a one-run deficit with a blast to left field for his first hit as a Diamondback. Lewis is expected to see the bulk of his action this season against left-handed pitching, but he could push his way into the regular mix at DH if he continues to come through in the clutch.