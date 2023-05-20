site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Kyle Lewis: Ramping up
RotoWire Staff
Lewis (undisclosed illness) played in an Arizona Complex League game for the second time in three days Friday, the Arizona Republic reports.
Lewis played left field Wednesday and Friday. The outfielder has been out since April 8, so a significant rehab stint is likely in the offing.
