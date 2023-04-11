Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo indicated Monday that Lewis (illness) will "probably" require a rehab assignment before returning to the team, Nick Piecoro and Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic report.

Lovullo didn't go into specifics regarding the illness that landed Lewis on the injured list Saturday. "He's probably gonna need to be built back up," the manager said. "He's gonna be on the injured list and then get into a rehab and try to get back onto his feet as soon as possible." Lewis is eligible to come off the IL next Tuesday, April 18. He had been serving as the primary DH against left-handers and was replaced by Josh Rojas on Monday against Milwaukee southpaw Wade Miley.