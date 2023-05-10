Lewis (undisclosed illness) remains "several days away" from potentially beginning a minor league rehab assignment, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
It's almost certain that Lewis will require a rehab assignment before rejoining the Diamondbacks. The outfielder, who is getting at-bats at extended spring training, has not played since April 7. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said there's no established timeline for Lewis' return to MLB.
