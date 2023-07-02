Lewis served as the designated hitter and went 1-for-3 with two walks in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Angels.

Lewis made his first appearance since being called up from Triple-A Reno on Friday. He opened the season as a lineup regular before an undisclosed illness shelved him for two months. With the Diamondbacks humming along atop the NL West, it's unlikely Lewis will move into a significant role going forward. Lewis and Dominic Fletcher were called up while Corbin Carroll rehabs a shoulder injury, which has not required a stint on the injured list.