Lewis went 2-for-2 with two doubles and three RBI in Friday's spring game against the Rockies.

Lewis leads the Diamondbacks with nine RBI in the Cactus League after getting a late start due to leg issues. He's looking to nail down a fifth outfield spot with Pavin Smith also in the mix. Each have posted results worthy of making the roster, but the decision likely comes down to which one manager Torey Lovullo thinks he'll use the most. From that perspective, Lewis' right-handed bat might give him an edge in an outfield that has three lefty-batters at the top of the depth chart.