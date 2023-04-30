Lewis (undisclosed illness) is taking soft toss in a batting cage, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Lewis has been out of action since April 7 with an undisclosed illness and needs time. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said he's "a little fatigued." Lewis had started four of the first eight games before being placed on the injured list. Pavin Smith was recalled from Triple-A Reno as a roster replacement and has hit well enough to remain in Arizona.
