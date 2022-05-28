Nelson was activated off the COVID-19 injured list Saturday.
Nelson spent the last 10 days on the injured list but is ready to return without a rehab assignment. His return will be a boost to the Diamondbacks' bullpen, as he owns an excellent 1.23 ERA in 14.2 innings, striking out 16 batters while walking just two.
