The Diamondbacks recalled Nelson from Triple-A Reno prior to Thursday's 8-2 loss to the Dodgers. He struck out two and worked around two hits in a scoreless inning.

Nelson was in line to begin the season with Arizona's top affiliate, but Joe Mantiply's (shoulder) placement on the injured list resulted in the southpaw winning a spot in the Opening Day bullpen. The Diamondbacks are expected to deploy Nelson mainly in low-leverage or middle-innings spots while he's up with the big club.