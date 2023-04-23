Nelson allowed one hit and struck out two over one scoreless inning in Saturday's 5-3 loss to San Diego.

Nelson was charged with a blown save, but he was presented with the challenge of getting out of starter Merrill Kelly's none-out, bases loaded jam in the sixth inning. After the first two batters he faced struck out, Ha-Seong Kim's single (.170 XBA) found its way to the outfield to plate two runs. Nelson has pitched well out of the bullpen and earned the high-leverage chance. Even when the left-hander was tagged with Thursday's loss, it was two unearned runs, thanks to a Nick Ahmed error, that put the blemish on his record. Nelson has a 0.93 ERA and 1.24 WHIP with 15 strikeouts and three walks over 9.2 innings.