Nelson (2-0) allowed three walks and struck out one over a third of an inning to pick up the win over Milwaukee on Friday.

Nelson couldn't find the plate, managing just six strikes among his 20 pitches, but was the pitcher of record when Arizona took the lead. He entered a scoreless game with two outs and a runner on after 4.2 innings from starter Kyle Davies and walked three consecutive batters, allowing a run charged to the starter. This was Nelson's first game back from the injured list, so some leeway should be given. The left-hander has pitched well out of the Diamondbacks' bullpen (1.56 ERA) and had surrendered just eight walks over 34.1 innings (2.1 BB/9) prior to Friday's results.