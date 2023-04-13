Nelson (2-0) allowed one hit while striking out three and walking none over 1.1 innings to log his second win in Wednesday's victory over Milwaukee.

Nelson stranded a pair of runners to finish off the fifth inning and qualify for the win. He's been effective thus far, allowing one run over 5.2 innings (six appearances) while striking out nine. The lefty was slated to open the season in the minors but a Joe Mantiply shoulder injury provided a stay from that fate. Since then, Cole Sulser (shoulder) and Mark Melancon (shoulder) have landed on the 60-day injured list, which means Nelson should remain in Arizona.