Nelson (elbow) will be ready for the start of spring training, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Nelson missed the final few weeks of the season while he was dealing with inflammation in his left shoulder. Prior to the injury, the 26-year-old was one of the most effective members of the Arizona bullpen, posting a 2.19 ERA and 1.08 WHIP over 37 innings from 43 appearances. Assuming he carries his health into the start of the regular season, Nelson should be a bridge in the middle innings to Mark Melancon or whoever wins the Diamondbacks' closing job.