Nelson (2-1) picked up Monday's loss to the Dodgers, allowing three runs one hit, one walk and a hit batsman without retiring a batter.

Nelson came in after starter Ryne Nelson flummoxed the Dodgers over six shutout innings. The reliever Nelson, who had four straight scoreless appearances since coming off the injured list Sept. 1, left with none out and bases loaded. The lefty reliever has a 2.19 ERA, 30 strikeouts, 14 walks and 11 holds through 37 innings.