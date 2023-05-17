Nelson blew the save Tuesday against the Athletics. He allowed one run on one hit while striking out one over one-third of an inning.

The Diamondbacks threw Nelson into a tough spot Tuesday, having the left-hander step in for Kevin Ginkel with the bases loaded and two outs, but Nelson was unable to work out of the jam. On his second pitch, Ryan Noda took Nelson yard for a game-tying grand slam, scoring Brent Rooker, Aledmys Diaz and Carlos Perez to bring the score to 8-8. Although Nelson was able to bounce back and get Ramon Laureano to go down swinging, the damage had already been done and the Athletics would eventually take the game in walk-off fashion in 12 innings.