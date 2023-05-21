Nelson (4-1) retired all three batters faced, striking out one, and was credited with the win over the Pirates on Saturday.

Nelson bridged the sixth and seventh innings for the Diamondbacks and benefitted from Pavin Smith's two-run home run to earn his fourth win of the season. The left-hander has pitched well in a middle-relief role for a second consecutive season. Nelson sports a 1.50 ERA over 18 innings (21 appearances) after pitching to a 2.19 ERA in 2022.