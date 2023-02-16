Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said the Diamondbacks' closer role will "be fluid," which means Melancon is not a lock to finish games, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. "I haven't yet made up my mind about naming somebody as our ninth-inning guy," the manager said.

Melancon opened the 2022 season as the sole closer, but his grip on the job was tenuous. He finished the year with a 3-10 record, 18 saves and three blown saves and a 4.66 ERA, including stints when he was removed from the role. Lovullo sounds open to the idea of having a fluid bullpen. Beyond Melancon, the manager could be eyeing Andrew Chafin, Kevin Ginkel and Joe Mantiply.