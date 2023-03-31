Melancon was placed on the 15-day injured list by the Diamondbacks on Thursday with a right shoulder strain.
The veteran reliever was given a platelet-rich plasma injection in mid-March in hopes of speeding along the recovery process. However, his absence could be a matter of months, not weeks.
