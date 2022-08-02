Melancon (3-10) blew the save and took the loss Monday, giving up two unearned runs on two hits and a walk over 1.2 innings in a 6-5 extra-innings loss to the Guardians.

The Diamondbacks took the lead in the top of the 10th inning, but Melancon gave up a single to Andres Gimenez to bring home Cleveland's phantom runner, and the veteran right-hander then suffered the same fate in the 11th as Amed Rosario walked it off with another single. Melancon's 10 losses on the year lead all relievers, but the blown save was only his third, with his last one coming June 4. His numbers aren't great, but his spot as Arizona's closer doesn't seem to be in immediate jeopardy.