Melancon (1-6) took the loss Saturday versus the Pirates. He allowed two runs on two hits without recording an out.

Melancon was taken deep by Jack Suwinski for a walkoff two-run home run in the ninth inning. This was the fifth time in 22 appearances Melancon has allowed multiple runs. He's now 11-for-13 in save chances while sporting an ugly 6.87 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 11:5 K:BB through 18.1 innings. Ian Kennedy or Joe Mantiply could be options for saves if Melancon's struggles continue deeper into the season.