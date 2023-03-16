Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen said Melancon has a shoulder issue and will likely miss the beginning of the season, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Manager Torey Lovullo previously said the veteran reliever was battling arm fatigue and emphasized that Melancon was fine. Now that it seems like Melancon will be sidelined for the start of the season, the door opens for other relievers like Kevin Ginkel and Andrew Chafin to pick up some saves early in the year.