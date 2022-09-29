Melancon went one inning and picked up the save against the Astros on Wednesday.
Melancon's number was called in the bottom of the 10th and he proceeded to retire all three batters he faced on a total of six pitches. The 37-year-old reliever has been solid for the Diamondbacks this month to the tune of a 2.70 ERA and 1.20 WHIP over 10 appearances. It was his first save since Aug 17.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Mops up in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Rocked in non-save situation•
-
Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Records save with perfect inning•
-
Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Making slight changes•
-
Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Logs 16th save•
-
Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Shaky in save•