Melancon went one inning and picked up the save against the Astros on Wednesday.

Melancon's number was called in the bottom of the 10th and he proceeded to retire all three batters he faced on a total of six pitches. The 37-year-old reliever has been solid for the Diamondbacks this month to the tune of a 2.70 ERA and 1.20 WHIP over 10 appearances. It was his first save since Aug 17.