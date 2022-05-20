Melancon didn't allow a baserunner and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning to tally the save Thursday against the Cubs.

Manager Torey Lovullo declared that Melancon would remain the team's closer despite allowing 10 earned runs across his last four innings entering Thursday's appearance. As promised, Melancon was called upon in the ninth inning to protect a two-run lead, and he did so to collect his eighth save of the season. Despite the encouraging outing, Melancon still has only five strikeouts across 13.1 innings on the campaign.