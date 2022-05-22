Melancon earned a save in Saturday's 7-6 win over the Cubs, surrendering two runs (one earned) on two hits while pitching the 10th inning. He struck out two batters.

Melancon was brought in to protect a 7-4 lead in the bottom of the 10th inning, giving up an RBI single to Andrelton Simmons and an RBI double to Jonathan Villar, narrowing the lead to 7-6. He was able to strikeout Seiya Suzuki to end the contest, earning his ninth save of the year in 10 opportunities. Since the beginning of May, the 37-year-old has had a rocky road, surrendering 11 earned runs over 6.1 innings. Although he's struggled recently, his role as the closer for the Diamondbacks is still secure.