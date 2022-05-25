Melancon saved Tuesday's 8-6 victory over the Royals, allowing one hit with one strikeout in the ninth inning.

Melancon worked around a leadoff single to convert his fifth straight save chance, albeit with two losses mixed in. The 37-year-old has now recorded a strikeout in three straight appearances after failing to do so in his previous five games, striking out four batters over a combined three innings compared to an identical four in his first 12.1.