Melancon saved Tuesday's 6-4 win against Pittsburgh, issuing one walk while striking out one in the ninth inning.

Melancon worked around a two-out Bligh Madris walk to finish off the fifth win in seven games for Arizona. During the recent stretch, Melancon has saved two games while co-closer Ian Kennedy has closed out three, so it appears Kennedy is still the preferred option for now. The 37-year-old has fired two scoreless innings since being removed as the closer, though he's put four baserunners on in the process.