Melancon allowed one hit and walked one while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning in Friday's spring game against Cincinnati.
Melancon authored the first scoreless appearance over his three Cactus League outings. The reliever's 16.88 ERA this spring has manager Torey Lovullo exploring several options to close games in 2023.
