Melancon allowed one hit and two walks while striking out one over a scoreless ninth inning in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to the Dodgers.

Melancon retired the first two batters before loading the bases on a single and two walks but escaped the jam. It was the eighth consecutive outing that the former closer entered in a non-save situation. Melancon has a 5.56 ERA with three saves, eight strikeouts and eight walks over 11.1 innings (13 appearances) since manager Torey Lovullo moved to a closer-by-committee in early August. Ian Kennedy had solidified the role for a spell, but he's had issues of late (32.40 ERA last three outings), which prompted the manager to describe his closer situation as "fluid."