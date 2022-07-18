Melancon earned the save during Sunday's 3-1 win against the Padres, striking out one in a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Melancon retired the heart of San Diego's order on 16 pitches to earn only his second save since June 3, though both have come this week. Despite the two saves, the 37-year-old also has two losses in six appearances this month, though his seven strikeouts in 5.1 July innings matches his season high for a month already. Melancon concludes the first half with a 5.12 ERA and 1.55 WHIP with 22 strikeouts in 31.2 innings across 36 appearances.