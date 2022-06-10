Melancon asked manager Torey Lovullo to throw an inning in Thursday's game, because he hadn't pitched since last Saturday in Pittsburgh, the Arizona Republic reports. Melancon (2-6) picked up the win, allowing one hit over scoreless eighth inning in a 5-4 win over the Reds.

Looking at the box score indicates Melancon pitched the eighth inning while Ian Kennedy closed out the Reds for the save. However, a deeper review reveals the Diamondbacks were trailing 3-1 in the eighth. Because a ninth inning was not guaranteed, Lovullo had Melancon pitch the eighth inning. However, Arizona plated four runs in the top of the ninth, bringing about a save situation. Bottom line, there is no change to Arizona's end-of-game rotation.