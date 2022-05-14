Melancon saved Friday's 4-3 victory over the Cubs, retiring the side in order in the ninth inning.
Making his first appearance since Wednesday's meltdown, Melancon was trusted to protect a one-run lead and delivered. The successful outing got his ERA down to 6.17, though if Tuesday's outing were removed the mark would be a much more respectable 3.27.
