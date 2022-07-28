Melancon earned a save over the Giants on Wednesday, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out one batter in one scoreless inning.

Melancon preserved a two-run ninth-inning lead, but not without difficulty. The veteran closer allowed two of the first three batters he faced to reach base before setting down the next two hitters. Melancon has had some blowups this season, but he's posted a 2.74 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 22:7 K:BB over his past 25 appearances dating back to May 18. He's converted 14 of 16 save opportunities on the season, so his role as Arizona's closer appears fairly secure for the time being.