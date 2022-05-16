Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said discussions are ongoing about Melancon remaining the team's closer, Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic reports.

Melancon was unavailable to pitch Sunday after appearing in three of the last four games, so Ian Kennedy entered the ninth inning with the score tied. Lovullo has used Melancon in tie games before, including a pair of epic losses last week, but was not prepared to answer the question about a role change. "We're going to still have some more discussions about his availability," Lovullo said. "You know, he's had a heavy workload, he was on (the injured COVID list) for a short period of time. I was probably asking a little too much too soon. So I'll take a little bit of the blame for what he did three out of four, but I don't know that answer right now." Should there be a change, Kennedy is the most likely to serve as closer.