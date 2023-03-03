Melancon allowed three runs on six hits while striking out two over one inning in Friday's spring game against Seattle.

Melancon made his spring debut in the fourth inning and immediately was tagged for a single and a home run. After a strikeout, the next four hitters reached base, which included an out on the base paths, before he finished out the inning. Melancon operated as the team's closer to start 2022 before losing the job then reclaiming it late. He'll be part of the late-game mix, although manager Torey Lovullo said the closer role will be fluid.