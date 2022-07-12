Melancon allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Monday's 4-3 win over the Giants.

Melancon hadn't logged a save since June 3, though that's been more a product of a lack of opportunities. Only Ian Kennedy (calf) has logged a save since Melancon's last conversion, and that came back on June 9. In his last 13 innings, Melancon has allowed six runs (five earned) with a 10:3 K:BB, two saves, a 2-2 record and a blown save. The veteran right-hander has trimmed his ERA to 5.04 with a 1.48 WHIP and 20:8 K:BB across 30.1 innings, and it appears he'll continue to maintain the closer job for the Diamondbacks, though save chances could remain sparse for the struggling team.