Melancon allowed a hit and two walks while striking out one in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Rockies.

Melancon was removed from the full-time closer gig after a blown save versus the Guardians last Monday. He loaded the bases with two outs but got a fielder's choice to end the contest without surrendering a run for the first time in his last three appearances. Neither his recent work nor his season-long numbers -- a 4.54 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 27:15 K:BB -- should inspire much confidence in the 37-year-old's ability to lock things down. This was his 15th save in 18 chances, but expect Ian Kennedy and Joe Mantiply to get their chances in the ninth inning over the last two months of the season. Kennedy picked up the first two saves since the move to a committee approach, while Mantiply was deployed in the sixth inning Sunday.