Melancon (1-5) allowed an unearned run on two hits and struck out one in one inning, earning the extra-inning win over Atlanta on Tuesday.

Melancon gave up an RBI single to Austin Riley in the top of the 10th inning, but Arizona responded with a pair of runs in their half of the frame to walk it off. This was Melancon's first win of the year, which has been a bit rocky for the 37-year-old reliever. He has a 6.23 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 10:5 K:BB across 17.1 innings. Despite the poor ratios, he's 10-for-11 in save chances in 2022.