Melancon (0-5) took the loss during Saturday's 4-2 defeat at the hands of the Cubs, allowing three runs on two hits and two walks while failing to record an out.

Melancon was brought into a tie game in the ninth inning and permitted the first four Cubs to reach base before being pulled. That's now two poor outings in his last three appearances for the 37-year-old, whose ERA jumped to 8.49, and his days as the closer may be numbered.