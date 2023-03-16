Melancon has a subscapularis strain in his right shoulder and will begin the season on the injured list, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
The news keeps getting worse regarding Melancon's shoulder. He will receive a PRP injection Thursday and is expected to miss the first few months of the season. Expect Andrew Chafin and Kevin Ginkel to pick up an increased share of save opportunities while Melancon is out.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Dealing with shoulder issues•
-
Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Experiencing fatigue•
-
Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Makes first scoreless appearance•
-
Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Struggles again•
-
Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Roughed up in first outing•
-
Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Among many possible closers•