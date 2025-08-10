Diamondbacks' Nabil Crismatt: Signs with Arizona
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crismatt signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Saturday.
The Phillies released Crismatt on Monday and he landed back with Arizona, where he spent part of the 2023 season. The 30-year-old journeyman last pitched in the majors in 2024 with the Dodgers and had a 4.04 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 68 strikeouts in 100.1 innings over 19 starts this year at Triple-A before getting released.
More News
-
Phillies' Nabil Crismatt: New MiLB deal with Phillies•
-
Nabil Crismatt: Opts out of deal•
-
Phillies' Nabil Crismatt: Signs minors deal with Philadelphia•
-
Padres' Nabil Crismatt: Back to San Diego on MiLB deal•
-
Rangers' Nabil Crismatt: Gets minor-league deal from Texas•
-
Nabil Crismatt: Opts for free agency•