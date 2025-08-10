Crismatt signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

The Phillies released Crismatt on Monday and he landed back with Arizona, where he spent part of the 2023 season. The 30-year-old journeyman last pitched in the majors in 2024 with the Dodgers and had a 4.04 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 68 strikeouts in 100.1 innings over 19 starts this year at Triple-A before getting released.