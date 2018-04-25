Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Steals first base of season

Goldschmidt went 1-for-5 with a run scored and a stolen base in the Diamondbacks' 8-4 win over the Phillies on Tuesday.

Goldschmidt has long been one of the more prolific base stealers among first basemen, but he's unexpectedly seen his involvement in the run game decline so far this season, despite getting on base at a .417 clip. The stolen base was Goldschmidt's first of the season -- and also his first attempt -- through the Diamondbacks' 22 games. If his current pace holds, Goldschmidt would finish with just seven steals over a 162-game schedule, marking his lowest total of any full season of his career and an 11-steal decline from 2017.