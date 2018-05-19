Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Strikes out four times in loss
Goldschmidt went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts Friday in the Diamondbacks' 3-1 loss to the Mets.
After Goldschmidt recorded just three hits in 26 at-bats during the Diamondbacks' seven-game homestand to drop his season line in Phoenix to .140/.321/.209, there was some hope that his production might pick up while leaving the humidor-controlled confines of Chase Field. At least for one game, Goldschmidt was unable to snap out of his funk, as the four strikeouts represented a season high. Goldschmidt now owns a 31.6 percent strikeout rate -- a nine-point uptick from 2017 -- across 187 plate appearances on the campaign, tempering some optimism about his batting average recovering dramatically even if his .295 BABIP begins veering closer to his .352 career mark.
