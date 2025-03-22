Smith was removed from Friday's Cactus League game against Milwaukee with a right wrist contusion.
It's unclear how/when Smith bruised his wrist, but he was pinch hit for in the fourth inning after going 0-for-2 with a strikeout. His injury doesn't seem too serious, so he should still be ready to go for Opening Day.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Homers off bench•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Platoon at DH expected•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Settles with Arizona•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Rough night in field•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Clobbers three-run shot•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Losing work to Gurriel•