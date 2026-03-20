Smith started at first base and went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Thursday's spring game against the White Sox. He also stole a base.

Smith, who returned to action after missing a week of Cactus League play due to a forearm injury, immediately extended a hit streak to eight games. His first-inning single plated Arizona's first run, before he stole his first base of the spring later in the frame. Steals are not typically a feature of Smith's game; he's swiped seven bags (10 attempts) over six MLB seasons. The lefty-batter is slashing .303/.303/.606 with two doubles, one triple, two home runs and five RBI through 11 spring contests. That's enough to retain a projected role as the primary first baseman against right-handers.