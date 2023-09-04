Smith started at first base and went 0-for-2 in Sunday's 8-5 loss to Baltimore.

Smith made his first start since the Diamondbacks recalled him for the September roster expansion. Both plate appearances came against right-hander Jack Flaherty, and Smith was removed for a pinch hitter once a lefty reliever entered. The lefty-swinging Smith could spot in against right-handers at times during the final month, but he's not part of a platoon situation where fantasy managers could count on him being in a starting lineup.