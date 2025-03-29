Smith started at designated hitter, batted fifth, and went 3-for-5 with two doubles, one RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 8-1 win over the Cubs.

Smith was on the bench for Thursday's season opener against a lefty but made his first start Friday with a righty on the mound. He's coming off an encouraging season in which the lefty hitter achieved career highs in slugging, hard-hit and barrel rates. Smith will be given the chance to hold down the strongside of a platoon at DH, while Randal Grichuk should be in the lineup against lefties.