Smith started in right field and went 1-for-2 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Texas.

The start was Smith's first appearance of any kind since May 19 and 11th since being called up from Triple-A Reno on April 19. The lefty-batter doubled in the Diamondbacks' first run before being pinch hit for when a lefty entered the contest. Smith has a .244/.273/.415 line over 44 plate appearances.